When we started building r1, we said internally that we'd be happy if we sold 500 devices on launch day. In 24 hours, we already beat that by 20x!



10,000 units on day 1!



Second batch available now at https://t.co/R3sOtVWoJ5

Expected delivery date is April - May 2024. pic.twitter.com/XqaHqqk36L