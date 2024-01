On Jan. 24, while flying about 50 miles (80 km) above the Moon’s surface, our Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted @JAXA_en's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). SLIM landed on Jan. 19 near Theophilus Crater on the Moon's near side. https://t.co/PhKQAcBvuM pic.twitter.com/bImXfkOQBB