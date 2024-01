Answer any❓with a ⭕️



Launching January 31st on #Pixel8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Circle to Search is a new way to search anything without switching apps. Just draw a circle around an image, text, or video, and Google AI finds it, so you can round up answers fast: https://t.co/01F0rHAc1T pic.twitter.com/a1HRnLRhDp