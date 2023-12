Welcome to Curio, where toys come to life! 🧸



We've partnered with @Grimezsz on our first 3 characters: Grok 🚀, Gabbo🤖, and Grem👽.



Order by Sunday to receive a Beta Program Certificate in the mail before Xmas, toys ship early 2024!https://t.co/AQFtMIU7sG pic.twitter.com/vLVI3PTaMN