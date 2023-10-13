Tras finalizar la compra de Activision Blizzard, Microsoft tendrá a la mano una batería de juegos listos para Game Pass. Si bien la fecha de llegada no está definida, Xbox anticipó que ya trabajan en llevar estos títulos a su servicio de juegos.
El catálogo de Activision Blizzard es extenso y abarca múltiples plataformas, aunque es importante mencionar que no todos estarán disponibles de un inicio. Juegos como Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III o Diablo IV llegarán en algún momento de 2024. Probablemente, después de que haya pasado un tiempo considerable con respecto a su lanzamiento.
Su biblioteca actual está dominada por las versiones anteriores de Call of Duty y los juegos de Blizzard, aunque existen joyas como Crash Bandicoot, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater y otras propiedades intelectuales. Un punto a considerar es que Activision ha publicado juegos de terceros — como Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, de From Software —, los cuales requerirían un acuerdo de licencia adicional para llevarlos a Game Pass.
El siguiente listado incluye juegos publicados por Activision divididos por plataforma. Debido a que muchos están disponibles en consola y PC, hemos omitido algunas versiones de Call of Duty y otros títulos.
Juegos de Activision Blizzard que podrían llegar a Game Pass
|Xbox
|PC
|Móviles
|3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures
Aces of the Galaxy
Alaskan Adventures
Assault Heroes 2
Blizzard Arcade Collection
Call of Duty 2
Call of Duty 3
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Call of Duty Black Ops
Call of Duty Black Ops 2
Call of Duty Black Ops 3
Call of Duty Black Ops 4
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)
Call of Duty: World At War
Call of Duty: World War II
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Carcassonne
Commanders: Attack
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled
Crash Team Rumble
Diablo 2: Resurrected
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection
Diablo 4
Geometry Wars Evolved
Geometry Wars 2: Evolved
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
Gin Rummy
Golf: Tee It Up!
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
Overwatch 2
Prototype
Prototype 2
Skylanders SuperChargers
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Switchball
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
|Call of Duty (2003)
Call of Duty: United Offensive
Diablo+ Hellfire
Diablo Immortal
Hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
StarCraft
StarCraft: Remastered
StarCraft II
Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
Warcraft III Reforged
Warcraft Rumble
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft Classic
|Call of Duty: Mobile
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Hearthstone
Warcraft Rumble
Candy Crush Saga
Candy Crush Soda Saga
Candy Crush Friends Saga
Candy Crush Jelly Saga
Bubble Witch 3 Saga
Farm Heroes Saga
Pet Rescue Saga
Blossom Blast Saga
Farm Heroes Super Saga
Pyramid Solitaire Saga
Diamond Diaries Saga
El catálogo también incluye decenas de clásicos
Activision es una empresa con una trayectoria que abarca décadas y prueba de ello es un catálogo robusto de juegos clásicos para PC. Aunque algunos títulos ya no están a la venta, muchos se mantienen en Steam y GOG. Es difícil saber si alguno de ellos llegará a Game Pass para PC, ya que una parte considerable requiere una revisión de licencias y trabajo adicional para ejecutarlos en equipos modernos.
Si el equipo de Xbox se pone manos a la obra, Game Pass para PC tendría una de las bibliotecas más completas. Parte del trabajo ya está hecho por los ingenieros de GOG, quienes rescataron Diablo, Warcraft y otros juegos que se ejecutan en versiones actuales de Windows.
|Juegos clásicos de Activision para PC
|Arcanum: of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
Betrayal at Krondor Pack
Caesar
Caesar II
Caesar III
Caesar IV
Call to Power 2
Codename: ICEMAN
Conqueror A.D. 1086
Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
Dark Reign
Dark Reign 2
Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father
Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
Gun
Heart of China
Interstate '82
Interstate 76' The Arsenal
King's Quest 1+2+3
King's Quest 4+5+6
King's Quest 7+8
Lighthouse: The Dark Being
MissionForce: CyberStorm
Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
Pharaoh + Cleopatra
Phantasmagoria
Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
Police Quest Collection
Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
Quest for Glory 1-5
Return to Krondor
Return to Zork
Rise of the Dragon
Shivers
Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
Singularity
Soldier of Fortune
Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
Soldier of Fortune: Payback
Space Quest Collection
Spycraft: The Great Game
Star Trek Armada
Star Trek Armada II
Star Trek: Away Team
Star Trek: Bridge Commander
Star Trek: Elite Force II
Star Trek: Hidden Evil
Star Trek: Starfleet Command III
Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force
SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
SWAT 4: Gold Edition
The Adventures of Willy Beamish
The Colonel's Bequest
The Dagger of Amon Ra
The Zork Anthology
Throne of Darkness
TimeShift
Torin's Passage
Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines
Wizards & Warriors
Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
Zork Nemesis: The Forbidden Lands
Zork: Grand Inquisitor