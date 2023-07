Money received from:



- George Soros - $0

- The DNC - $0

- Hillary Clinton - $0

- The Biden Campaign - $0

- Elon Musk - $24,305



- Profiting off of people calling me a “groomer” “communist” and “grifter” despite never asking anyone for money: PRICELESS



I will never tweet for… pic.twitter.com/8UUrCyaIJP