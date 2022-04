The #Dimensity9000 and #Dimensity8100 are super efficient, really amazing!

D9000 vs SD8Gen1:

CPU:

X2 core +33% more efficient;

A710 core not testable at the moment, will update later

GPU:

+12% more efficient in GFXBench 3.1;

+45% more efficient in 3DMark pic.twitter.com/2pG1CymbS5