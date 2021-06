#ImageOfTheDay



On 20 June several temperature records were broken in #Arctic #Siberia



In Saskylah (71.5N, 114.7E)

air T reached 31.9°C (the highest value since 1936)

Land Surface Temperature was about 39°C



@CopernicusEU #Sentinel3 image acquired on the same day pic.twitter.com/gUGzPfAlRa